Vikings Hold Off Dakota State for Homecoming Victory

VALLEY CITY – It certainly won't win any style points, but in the end it was a Viking victory and that's all that mattered to the large crowd Saturday afternoon at Lokken Stadium.

The Valley City State football team survived a grueling Homecoming game Saturday, hanging on in the final minute to defeat Dakota State, 10-6. Valley City State improves to 3-1 overall and starts the conference season 1-0 after the victory over the Trojans. Dakota State drops to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the NSAA.

"Coach Horner says it all the time, 'Making yards doesn't mean points,'" VCSU head coach Dennis McCulloch said afterwards. "At the end of the day, you just have to do everything you can to keep them out of the end zone – make one big play, block a field goal, just find a way to keep points off the board."

The Viking defense did just that Saturday afternoon, surrendering only six points to Dakota State despite giving up 398 yards of offense. Big plays proved to be the difference for the Viking defense. VCSU cornerback Doniaj Smelker intercepted a first-half pass and returned it to the end zone for VCSU's only touchdown; Dustin Kasowski blocked a first-half extra point and later ended a fourth-quarter DSU drive by recovering a fumble at the VCSU 14-yard line; and Anthony Russell broke up three passes in the last 60 seconds – including Dakota State's final pass on fourth-and-10 from the Viking 21-yard line.

Read more in your Monday, September 30th Times-Record.