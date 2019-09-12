VFW Post 2764’s Last Hoorah

By Ellie Boese

VFW Post 2764 was chartered in August of 1935 by veterans of WWI with a mission to provide a meeting place for fellowship and as an entity to give back to the community.

But the current management was left with a mess of a situation, following previous owner/operator errors that kept compounding and taking more money out of their already dwindling funds. The burdens were too heavy and the weight of the past too much to survive beneath. The VFW has now announced that it is closing its doors, a huge loss to the community.

“This place has been here as long as I can remember,” Club Manager Dayna Vrba says. “My mom worked here for years and years, my mom got me into this. I’ve been down here on and off since I was 21. I love this place. I like to show the appreciation to the Vets. I wish we could have stayed open for the Veterans.”

The VFW’s last hoorah will not be dwelling on the negative, however. It will be a celebration of all the club has done for the community, appreciation for all veterans, a time to share memories and stories of the good ol’ days.

The shindig will be this Friday and Saturday, the 13th and 14th, with a fish fry on Friday and a spaghetti supper on Saturday. And what the VFW is offering with this last celebration is hard to say no to: both nights, it will be all-you-can-eat-and-drink from 5-8 p.m. for just $20. Those with gift certificates, Wheeler Dealer vouchers or drink chips should know this is the very last time they can use them before the VFW closes its doors, so Dayna and the rest of the management invite the community to enjoy it all with them.

“I want people to bring their memories to share, their stories,” Vrba says. “This place used to be standing room only on Fridays and Saturdays back in the day, with people socializing and having a good time together. I want this event to be something like that, something really great to go out on.”

During the all-you-can-eat suppers, people can also order off the menu, and if breakfast is your thing, come Saturday at midnight for their last late-night breakfast. They’ll serve hearty breakfasts from 12-3 a.m.

Photos or memorabilia that people might have in the building can be picked up during the events this weekend as well, and community members also have the opportunity to purchase some of the chairs and tables at the club.

Though the round tables are spoken for, the 8-foot tables and 6-foot tables are available for $15 and $10, respectively. Bar stools and black chairs will be sold for $5 and folding chairs for $3. You can also contact Dayna if you’re looking to buy anything, and all purchased furniture will be available for pickup on Sunday

The VFW’s commitment to the Valley City community has been monumental, sitting proudly on Main Street for many years. Celebrate that with them on the 13th and 14th;

“This will be the very last shindig for the Valley City VFW, so hopefully people come out and socialize,” Vrba says. “I’ve got 20 years invested in this place, so it’s hard for me to see it close. It’s certainly not what I was hoping for, but we tried really hard. We gave it our all.”

There will be a meat raffle both nights, free pool all weekend and, of course, the all-you-can-eat-and-drink special. This event will help get rid of some inventory and make sure it doesn’t go to waste, as well as help the club finalize bills and outstanding debt they are dealing with. So bring some photos, stories, smiles and a friend or two (or four or five) to have a grand time.