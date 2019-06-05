Verona 4-H Participate in Contest

Several young people from our area took steps toward reaching their full potential as capable, competent, caring citizens by participating in the District 4-H Communication Arts contest at Verona Community Center. The contest was one of many "learn by doing" events that the NDSU Extension Service offers through its 4-H and Youth Development program. 4-H programs are open to all interested youth between the ages of five and 19. Contact the Barnes County/NDSU Extension Service at susan.milender@ndsu.edu or 845-8528 for more information.