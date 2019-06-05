Verona 4-H Participate in Contest
TR Staff
Wednesday, June 5, 2019
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Several young people from our area took steps toward reaching their full potential as capable, competent, caring citizens by participating in the District 4-H Communication Arts contest at Verona Community Center. The contest was one of many "learn by doing" events that the NDSU Extension Service offers through its 4-H and Youth Development program. 4-H programs are open to all interested youth between the ages of five and 19. Contact the Barnes County/NDSU Extension Service at susan.milender@ndsu.edu
