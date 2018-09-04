VCSU's 2nd Annual Back to the City Event
By Donovan Williams
Valley City State University's 2nd Annual "Back to the City" will be held on September 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
"Back to the City is an event where all students, especially those not from the area, are encouraged to explore Central Avenue with friends, discovering multiple benefits this town has to offer.
Jacqueline Owen, a Learning Services Coordinator at VCSU and is also overseeing preparations for this event, states, "The most important part of this would be that VCSU students can get a chance to see that Valley City is their home, not just the campus, but the city too. There are so many things that the city has to offer that the students don't need to go somewhere else to get. We are simply among friends.
Dutton's Parlour is going to have their Open Mic night at 7 p.m. on the street. Along with other activities on the street as well."
