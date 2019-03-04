VCSU Volleyball Signs Five More Recruits for 2019 Season

Special to Times-Record

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The Valley City State University volleyball program has added to its 2019 roster with five more recruits for the upcoming season.

Head coach Adam Longmore announced today that five future Vikings have signed letters of intent to continue their education and volleyball careers at Valley City State University. Four are currently high school seniors while one is transferring from North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D.

"This recruiting class has really ended up being one of our best," said Longmore. "As our program has improved over the years, so has the interest we have received from some very talented athletes, especially regionally. We continue to be committed to recruiting student-athletes who are not just good volleyball players, but are great students and teammates. This incoming class will not only embrace, but also enhance the current culture we have worked hard to establish."

The latest group of Viking Volleyball signees includes three student-athletes from North Dakota and one each from Minnesota and South Dakota. They join four signees who were announced earlier this year.

Valley City State University is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and a conference member of the North Star Athletic Association. The Vikings have finished .500 or better each of the past two seasons and finished in the top half of the North Star Athletic Association standings both years.

Hannah Tangen - 5'3" - DS/L - NDSCS/West Fargo High School - West Fargo, N.D.

Tangen played in all 35 matches last season as a defensive specialist for North Dakota State College of Science, helping the Wildcats to a 31-4 overall record. NDSCS went on to win conference, region and district championships, advancing to the NJCAA National Tournament in West Virginia. Tangen totaled 261 digs (2.35/set) and 19 service aces.

Tangen was previously named Academic All-Conference and plans to study elementary education at VCSU. She is the daughter of Chris and Nonnie Tangen.

Kyley Lauf - 5'9" - OH - Des Lacs-Burlington High School - Minot, N.D.

Lauf totaled 543 kills during her senior season at Des Lacs-Burlington, helping her team to a 29-8 record, the District 12 championship and a third-place finish in Region 6. The 5-foot-9 outside hitter averaged 5.38 kills per set and also finished the year with 24 blocks, 129 digs and eight service aces. She was named All State after her senior season and was the District 12 Outstanding Senior. Lauf is a three-time All-Conference selection, two-time All-District and two-time All-Region.

Lauf plans to study health science at VCSU. She is a member of the National Honor Society, has been named to the Honor Roll throughout high school, and was nominated for the NDHSAA distinguished student award. Kyley is the daughter of Mark and Allison Roth.

Clara Wieland - 5'8" - RS - Barnes County North High School - Dazey, N.D.

Wieland finishes her career at Barnes County North as the program's all-time leader in kills, aces and blocks. During her senior season, Wieland totaled 300 kills, 66 blocks and 213 digs as she helped the Bison to an appearance in the Region 3 tournament. Wieland is a two-time All-District selection and a three-time Maple River All-Conference selection.

Clara is the daughter of Bob and Kristi Wieland. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is currently undecided on her college major.

Breanna Price - 6'3" - RS - Detroit Lakes High School - Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Price plans to compete in both volleyball and basketball as a two-sport athlete at Valley City State University. On the volleyball court she was named All-Conference Honorable Mention as a senior. A 6-foot-3 right side, Price helped Detroit Lakes to a 14-14 overall record last season. On the basketball court, Price scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season.

Breanna plans to major in elementary education at VCSU. She is the daughter of Roger and Anita Price.

Kylie Tucker - 5'10" - MB - Brookings High School - Brookings, S.D.

A 5-foot-10 middle, Tucker joins the Vikings after a successful senior season at Brookings High School. Tucker led the team with 268 kills, a .208 hitting percentage and 109 blocks. She also totaled 104 digs and 27 aces. She helped Brookings to a sixth-place finish at the South Dakota State Tournament and a 16-15 overall record. Tucker was named to the ESD All-Conference Team and also earned Academic All-State honors.

Kylie is the daughter of Brian and Jamie Tucker. She plans to study health science while attending Valley City State.