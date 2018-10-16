VCSU Viking Visiting Day, October 18th

By Donovan Williams

trnews1@times-online.com

Thursday, October 18th from 9 a.m. to noon Valley City State University opens the campus to future students and families interested in learning more about the university and Valley City during Viking Visiting Day.

Interested attendees will meet with faculty to discuss enrollment, FAFSAs, housing and explore everything the campus has to offer. Many students will agree that the VCSU campus has become a home for them.

Assistant Director for Enrollment Services, Kaleen Peterson, hopes prospective students will see VCSU’s value. "I think students feel a very personal atmosphere here. They see how much the professors care about their success and how they work to help students from beginning classes to graduation."

Peterson also stressed that all are welcome to come back for another visit to make sure this campus is exactly what they want. In fact, she encourages it. "Go on lots of visits. We have a lot of students who do that."

The goal is to get students engaged and to help them feel that they can fit in.

VCSU offers prospective students many opportunities. VCSU has a variety of clubs and organizations that might appeal to particular students. The school has also added a Child and Family Studies Concentration within a Human Services major, as a unique opportunity for students who wish to work with children and families – perhaps own a Daycare someday. There is no doubt that exploring VCSU can lead to a bright future for everyone.