VCSU & UJ to Host Spring Career Fair on Feb. 12

By Joseph Kjos

trnews1@times-online.com

Valley City State University is holding its annual Spring Semester career and internship fair on Tuesday, February 12th. The fair will be held in the student center outside the cafeteria from 11-2 p.m. Students coming and going from lunch or hanging out in the lounge will find an opportunity to explore career options from 29 different booths of businesses and also graduate schools. Representations are not just from Valley City, but also Fargo, Minot, Bismarck, and even from South Dakota, among others. This fair is held in collaboration with the University of Jamestown which holds a career fair in the Fall Semester.

VCSU markets this fair to its students in an effort to aid both the students and the community. Many local businesses are interested in working around class schedules and providing positions that are more fitting to a busy college schedule. Out of state athletes staying for the summer may find summer jobs, and part-time jobs are available for those who wish to work on weekends or days with a low-class demand. VCSU student groups may also find avenues to engage their interests. The Pre-Professional Club is such a group and has the goal of providing scholars with experiences which will aid them further on in advanced programs and degrees. These opportunities may be found through internships, graduate schools, and jobs which will provide them working hours that are often required for an advanced degree.

The event is organized by Kari Bodine, the VCSU Career Services Coordinator. She described the goal of her position as preparing graduates and to “Make students career ready and gain awareness of their career field.” Other benefits she pointed out are to give students an idea of their career work, the salary, the demand, and the experience which may be counted as credit towards a degree. She also coordinates with the businesses in the area for involvement with the University—there are 35 spots for businesses at the career fair, leaving six spaces open for now. Though the maps and graphics are already made up, there is still time to set up a place for the 12th.

Businesses already secured for the fair include Sheyenne Care Center, ND Fish & Wildlife, CHI Mercy Health, I3G Media, Dakota Bank, ND Air National Guard, NISC, the US Marine Corps, and the University of Jamestown Graduate School among many others. Kari Bodine also stresses the importance of fostering relationships between the University, its students, and businesses. There are plenty of benefits offered from both sides: the students to earn money while gaining experience in their field and supplying to the staffing demands around town. “Letting students know that they are welcome to be part of this community” is another goal Kari stated in providing opportunities for both Valley City and the newcomers who attend at VCSU.