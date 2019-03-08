VCSU Joins ‘Spread the Word’

By Ellie Boese

Spread the Word has brought to the forefront the importance of respect and inclusion for individuals with intellectual disabilities since 2009. The Inclusion movement challenges youth and adults alike to pledge their dedication to respect and inclusion in communities around the world and to date, over 780,000 people have now taken the campaign’s pledge online and millions of others have pledged by signing posters or petitions at events.

Valley City State University’s Special Olympics Chapter has dedicated time and resources to spreading the word about Inclusion and encouraging students and faculty/staff to take the pledge. The group just celebrated its 1st Birthday in February and had a table at the VCSU Wellness Fair at the Student Center March 6th.

They, as a part of the Spread the word: Inclusion campaign, strive to create a more aware and inclusive society as a whole. VCSU’s Chapter joins more than 6,500 schools in 47 states in their inclusive leadership and education activities. They face troubling statistics but remain dedicated to changing them in a big way. These numbers come from a press release from the Special Olympics North Dakota School and Youth Coordinator Rick Karboviak:

• More than 200 million individuals with intellectual disabilities continue to face exclusion in workplaces, schools, and communities around the world.

• More than 60% of people still believe that individuals with intellectual disabilities should be segregated in schools and the workplace.

• Special Olympics and Best Buddies are growing the success of ‘Spread the Word to End the Word’ into Spread the Word: Inclusion to combat this discrimination.

On Wednesday, VCSU’s SO Chapter was successful in getting many more people to take the online pledge and sign their poster. President Trista Crimmins organizing the group’s meetings and activities, and works hard with group members to be an example of Inclusion in a largely exclusive world.

Also in Special Olympics news, Cindy Schopper, recently named North American Special Olympics Coach of the Year, travels to Abu Dhabi for the World Special Olympics Games this month. Valley City’s community is actively trying, in a few different facets, to be a leader in inclusivity and advocacy for our friends and neighbors.