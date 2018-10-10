VCSU Homecoming Celebration
By Donovan Williams
Valley City State University Homecoming kicks off the week with a variety of events: Casino Night Sunday, Oct. 7th, students played a variety of card games and Homecoming Court played "Who Said It" with prizes awarded.
Monday, Oct. 8th started out with Dippin Dots and then The Bill Osmon Fun Run, an event in which the whole VCSU football team took part.
The VCSU student body chose their 2018 Homecoming King, Carter Buelow, and Queen, Kadie Anderson, during coronation Monday evening, followed by mindreader, Mark Toland and his mind-blowing interactive show. Needless to say, the audience was left in awe.
Tuesday morning opened up with "Stuff a Critter," an event where students made stuffed animals. During the day, there was Cookie Decorating in the Student Center and Team Theme Bowling at Skylanes in the evening.
Wednesday, Oct. 10th features Karaoke Kart, a Photo Booth and the Decades Dance at the Eagle's Club.
There will be Pep Rally Thursday, Oct. 11th, at Grachien Gym with VCSU Trivia to follow in the Student Center and Talent Show in Vangstad Auditorium.
Friday, Oct. 12th, root beer floats will be served in the Student Center followed by lunch and bingo in the cafeteria.
On Saturday, the VCSU Homecoming football game vs. Waldorf University on Lokken Field will be followed by a welcome home dance at the Eagle's Club.
