VCSU to Hold Wellness Fair Wednesday

By Joseph Kjos

trnews1@times-online.com

VCSU's annual Wellness Fair will be this Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Student Center. It is organized through their Heath Services department and sponsored by Essentia Health, Family HealthCare, and Sanford Health.

VCSU always holds this event on the first Wednesday of March, but this year has a few new additions. One new piece of equipment that will be used for demonstrations and activities is a Motion Cage, a multi-purpose exercise apparatus with features such as multi-level monkey bars, upper and lower ball targets, a peg board with integrated pull-up bar and strap points, a dip station, battle ropes, and several other components that combine into one large work out machine. Another new activity is the In Body270-Body Comp Analyzer which measures muscle mass, fat mass, and body water levels. For those wondering what that information means or how to know what choices to make in response, the Wellness Fair also will also have a variety of resources available which provide further health information.

The Wellness fair will offer a variety of health assessments for people who want to get a sense of their well-being without having to visit the doctor for a check up. These services include fitness testing, blood pressure reading, hands on CPR demonstrations, and a derma-scan from Bismarck Cancer Center. The fair and all of these provisions are free to anyone at VCSU as well as the broader Valley City community.

The service providers, vendors and exhibitors will include:

Abused Persons Outreach Center

B-Fit 24/7

Bismarck Cancer Center

Central Avenue Pharmacy

Central Avenue Chiropractic

Central Valley Health District

CHI Mercy Health/Cardiac Ready Community

City County Health District

Dakota Nursing Program

Essentia Health

Family Healthcare

Fuel Up Play 60

Gaukler Family Wellness Center

Mobility Plus Rehab

NDSU Extension Agency

On The Move

Profile

Sanford Health

VCSU Athletic Training Program

VCSU Counseling Services

VCSU Fitness Assessment & Exercise Prescription Class

VCSU Psychology Club

Attendees will have a chance to win prizes like Apple watches, and gift cards to Leevers, Sheels, Subway, the VCSU Bookstore, Bison Twin Cinema, two gas cards, and others that are all available due to the contributions from Essentia Health, Family HealthCare, and Sandord Health. Director of Health Services Betty Tykwinski estimates the total value provided at $1,200, and says the goals of the Wellness Fair are to “motivate participants to make positive health choices, and to increase awareness of the campus resources, and those available locally and from the state.”