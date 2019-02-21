VCSU Choirs to Present Spring Concert

Special to Times-Record

The choirs of Valley City State University will present a spring concert on Friday, February 22, in historic Vangstad Auditorium on the VCSU campus. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission to the concert is free, but donations to support the work of the choir will be accepted.

The VCSU Concert Choir present a mix of historic and contemporary choral music, including sacred and secular works by William Dawson, Craig Hella Johnson, Maurice Duruflé, and John Paul Rudoi. University Singers, VCSU’s vocal chamber ensemble, will present works by Edward Elgar, Thomas Tallis, and Eriks Esenvalds. The choirs include students majoring music as well as non-music major students from disciplines across campus. In addition to the choirs, the concert will also feature VCSU music student solo artists performing between the choral ensembles.

The choirs have performed across the upper mid-west and internationally, including performances in Mexico, England, Wales, Ireland, The Netherlands, Austria, and Czech Republic. In May 2019, members of the Concert Choir will undertake a performance tour to Italy. The choirs are under the direction of Dr. Christopher Redfearn, who is in his seventh year as Director of Choral Activities at VCSU.

The public is cordially invited to attend this concert and celebrate the musical arts at VCSU.

For information, please contact the VCSU Music Department at 701-845-7272.

About VCSU Music

The music department at Valley City State University was established in 1900, and holds the distinction of being the first university music education department west of the Mississippi River. The music department continues to build on its rich tradition by preparing the next generation of music educators and providing performance opportunities for all VCSU students.