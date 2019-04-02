VCSU to Celebrate 25th Annual Scholarship Auction with Viking Gala

Special to Times-Record

The 25th annual Valley City State University Scholarship Auction—with the theme “Viking Gala”—will be held Friday, April 12, at the Valley City Eagles Club.

Tickets to the auction are $45 each, which includes admission, two beverage tickets, a full buffet dinner and five chances to win $100 (need not be present to win).

“The scholarship auction is the single biggest event in terms of generating scholarship dollars that the VCSU Foundation Office works on each year,” said Kim Hesch, assistant director of advancement at VCSU. “Scholarships are vital to VCSU’s success, and all proceeds from the auction go directly to V-500 and Century Club scholarships.” The Scholarship Auction is a collaborative effort of the VCSU Booster Board and V-500 Board. All proceeds from the event are split 50/50 between the two scholarship programs. Last year 450 tickets were sold, with auction proceeds exceeding more than $82,000.

A social hour and silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. During this time participants are encouraged to check out the large variety of gift baskets and other items available and place silent bids. New this year will be the Ruby Flute Giveaway. Participants will have the opportunity to buy a VCSU Viking Flute filled with champagne for $20 each. Each flute sold has a number on the bottom, and when the live auction starts, we will select a number and the winner will receive a ruby necklace valued at $800.

The buffet dinner will be served from 6–7:30 p.m.

The live auction will kick off at 7 p.m. This is your chance to bid on some great deals while contributing to an outstanding cause. All proceeds from the auction go directly to scholarships.

Items up for bid include an Apple watch, power tools, a whitetail deer hunting license, beef bundles, Bison football tickets, car washes, casino packages, restaurant gift certificates, a week’s stay in the Phoenix, Ariz., area, and more. Check our website at vcsualumni.org (click on the “Auction” button) on April 5 for a list of auction items.

“This spring semester we had another record enrollment, and scholarships play a major role in attracting students to Valley City State,” said Hesch. “We’re confident that with the support of our community we will be able to reach the goal of raising $85,000 for scholarships this year.”

For more information regarding the VCSU Scholarship Auction, to purchase tickets, or to donate an item, call the VCSU Foundation Office at 701-845-7203.