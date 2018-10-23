VCSU Basketball Hosts Elementary Day
By:
Sheila Anderson
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
For their Sunday afternoon games against Providence College, Valley City State University men's and women's basketball teams held an Elementary Day offering free admission to local elementary students and their parents. The Viking women won their season-opening game 81-21. The women's team members also helped the elementary students shoot baskets. The men won their game by a score of 122-49.
