VCSU Back to Night a Success

By Donovan Williams

The 2nd Annual “Back to the City” event took place on Central Avenue Thursday, September 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Students got to take a good walk around, exploring businesses while playing some fun games on the street.

Jacqueline Owen, Learning Services Coordinator and Overseer of this event, had this to say about the turnout, “I think it was a little less than last year, I didn’t see quite as many faculty and staff. I know the football team was busy tonight, but I think everyone who came had a really good time.” She said later in the night, while she was watching the students having fun and interacting with each other, “It’s really not about numbers, this is what it is about.”

The night ended with an hour of karaoke with performances in front of Dutton’s Parlor. There were great performances from Maggie Oakland, a couple songs alongside her husband and their son. Students also had a couple performances, such as a nice piano solo from Joseph Munowenyu. Chuck Bowen, owner from Bowen Welding, also gave a couple songs with his guitar. Tom Mimnaugh, a frequent customer at Dutton’s Parlor, got to do a few songs on his harmonica as the awards were given out to students.It was a great night to get well acquainted with friends, taking a night off to forget about the ongoing stress of semester classes.