VCSU Announces Homecoming Court, Prepares For Festive Week

Valley City State University looks forward to a busy, festive Homecoming Week September 23rd-38th.

Homecoming co-chairs Brandi Aranda and Carter Buelow, along with advisor Kari Stricklin have been hard at work planning every little detail to make the week a roaring success.

Students and the community will have a lot of opportunities to get involved and show their Vikings Spirit.

The newly announced VCSU Homecoming Court will take the stage on the first day of festivities, Monday September 23rd, for the Coronation Ceremony, but the fun begins even before the evening event. Find a full event schedule will appear in your Friday, September 20th Times-Record.