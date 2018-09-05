VCSU Ag Bowl Set for Saturday
By:
Sheila Anderson
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
The first ever VCSU Ag Bowl is planned for Saturday, Sept. 8, when the Vikings take on the University of Minnesota-Morris.
The evening includes a night of food, games and football. The food and games begin at 5 p.m. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.
The Ag Bowl is presented by VCSU Athletics in partnership with First Community Credit Union.
The event will recognize and honor area agriculture producers and all those who work with or in the agricultural industry.
