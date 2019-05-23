VCSU - 2 Athletes Competing in Men's Javelin at NAIA Nationals

Valley City State also has two competitors in men's javelin, which will be the first event of the meet for Viking athletes. Odegard is ranked 7th in the nation with his top throw of 60.45 meters. Roemmich is ranked 12th in the nation with a throw of 58.61 meters. The men's javelin competition will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Valley City State had two All-Americans last season: Kyle Odegard (7th, men's javelin) and Megan Johnson (7th, women's triple jump).