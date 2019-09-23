VCSU’s Transition to Teaching Programs Prepares Educators

The Transition to Teaching Program (T2T) at VCSU offers non-traditional dedicated professionals, who want to teach, but don’t possess an education degree an alternative path to teaching. It is a one-year program for individuals who have been hired under the teacher-shortage areas and is designed to “jump-start” the individual’s transition into the secondary classroom. VCSU launched the 2019-2020 academic year by meeting with 30 teachers, who were granted emergency teaching licenses, to begin the process of providing them the educational coursework they need to be licensed as teachers in ND. This alternative path is a win-win for all because it helps fill vacancies in shortage areas and puts experienced individuals (many from career and technical fields) in the classroom. So, what is the T2T program? Read more in your Monday, September 23rd Times-Record.