VCPS/Professional Development & Training Day

Good Morning Students, Parents, and Community,

This Wednesday, April 3rd, students will be dismissed early from school to allow the VCPS Staff to participate in Professional Development and Training. The purpose of this training is to certify all VCPS employees in CPR, AED, and use of Narcan. We have attached an informational sheet to help with any questions that you may have regarding busing, lunch, dismissal, activities, etc..Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions regarding our Early Dismissal Days at Valley City Public Schools. Again, thank you for providing us the opportunity to train and provide professional development for our staff members.

Hope you have a great week,

Josh Johnson, Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools