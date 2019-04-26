VCPS: Washington Elementary Incident Resolved

Valley City Public Schools Staff, Parents, and Community,

We received information this morning that a student from Washington Elementary had brought a firearm with them to school in their backpack. Following our safety procedures, we immediately searched the student’s locker, confiscated the airsoft bb gun, and detained the student.

We will continue to investigate this incident with the assistance from School Resource Officer Sean Hagen and the Valley City Police Department.

At this time, we do not believe there are any other safety concerns related to this incident. We thank our parents and community for continuing to communicate safety concerns with our school. We also thank our staff for following the safety procedures within our district and the Valley City Police Department for ensuring our safe schools in Valley City.

If you have any questions regarding this incident please direct them to the Valley City Public Schools District Office at 701.845.0483.

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483