VCPS Snow Week 2019

Valley City Public School will be celebrating Snow Week from February 4th-9th with many fun events for the students to take part in. The week will kick off with a pep fest, featuring VCHS pep band, cheerleaders, skit, JV dance team, and an introduction of all students participating in the Hi-Liner winter sports and organizations will be held in the Hi-Liner Activity Center at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, along with the coronation ceremony where the Snow Week king and queen will be crowned.

There will be special themes for each day throughout the week: Monday will be “Denim Day” with the pep fest and ceremony, followed by the Student Council sponsored Junior versus Senior Boys PowderBuff Volleyball game in the HAC (admission is $5). Winner will take on a team consisting of VCHS staff and VC police. This is a fundraiser for the VCHS Student Council. Tuesday will be “Dress Like Your Dad Day” with Junior Varsity and Varsity Boys and Girls Basketball against Fargo North starting at 6:30 p.m. in the HAC. Wednesday is “Groutfit Day,” where everyone is encouraged to wear all grey. Thursday is “Inside Out Day” and the 9th Grade Boys Basketball facing off with Fargo North that night. Friday will be “Blue and White Day” and Boys and Girls Basketball will face Davies at Davies High School. Saturday the VCHS Speech Team will meet in Bismarck for a competition. Valley City's Wrestling team will compete in the East Region Tournament, wrapping up the festivities at the end the week with the Snowball Dance, Saturday, from 9-11:45 p.m. in the school cafeteria (admission is $5).

A fun and eventful week is planned for VCPS students and faculty alike, gearing up that Hi-Liner Spirit. What a great time to be a Hi-Liners, “building a legacy of excellence, one student at a time.”

Snow Week Royalty Court. Back Row (l-r): David Peterson, Hale Kringlie, Cade Powers. Front Row (l-r): Grace Scherr, Taryn Dieterle, Maggie Oberlander.