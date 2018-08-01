VCPS Registration Info

Valley City Public Schools registration for students entering grades kindergarten through 12 in the 2018-19 school year will be held at the Hi-Liner Activity Center on Tuesday, Aug. 14 and Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Students who are new to the VCPS district and entering grades seven through 12 may register early on Friday, Aug. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Grades seven through nine register in the junior high office and grades 10 through 12 register in the senior high office.\

School starts on Wednesday, Aug. 22. This is a full day of school.