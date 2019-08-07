VCPS Online Registration 2019-20

2019-20 Online Registration

STEP TWO:

VCPS Parents and Guardians,

Please follow the directions detailed below for "STEP TWO" in the online registration process. You MUST complete "STEP ONE" prior to beginning STEP TWO. This year we MUST have all parents also come to registration on August 12th or 13th at the Hi-Liner Activity Center to complete the registration process.

DIRECTIONS FOR "STEP TWO" OF ONLINE REGISTRATION

1) Log-in to your PowerSchool parent sign on the www.hiliners.org website (upper right corner)

2) Click on the Application Button in the upper right corner below help button. The Application Button is a box with arrow pointed to upper right corner (see attached example #1)

3) Click on the "REGISTRATION FORMS" link. This will open a new page (see attached example #2 of this screen).

4) Click on "RETURNING STUDENT" Button on the left side of your screen (DO NOT CLICK ON NEW STUDENT)

5) Click on "GO TO REGISTRATION" Button below your student(s) names on the right side of your screen (see attached example #3 of this screen)

6) Begin completing the Online Registration Forms, this will include the Family Packet and Student(s) Packets.

Note- After successfully completing EACH form, the "STATUS" of each form should be shown as Submitted

7) When all forms have been completed, Click on the "LOGOUT" Button and then come to registration on August 12 and 13 at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

If you need any assistance with the online registration process please send an email to the hiliner.helpdesk@k12.nd.us

Thank you and see you on August 12 or 13th at Student Registration at the Hi-Liner Activity Center!

STEP ONE....

VCPS Parents and Guardians,

We are implementing an online registration for the 2019-2020 school year in an effort to save time and be more efficient with our pre-school planning. To begin the online registration process, you MUST first complete STEP ONE on our PowerSchool site. A letter with information and directions for STEP ONE will be mailed today, Friday, August 2nd, for each student in your family or guardianship that will be registering at VCPS for the 2019-2020 school year. Again, the information MUST be completed in PowerSchool prior to being able to complete the online registration process before our student registration days on Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13 at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

After you have received the letter and attempted to complete step one in PowerSchool, if you need further assistance please contact us at email address- hiliner.helpdesk@k12.nd.us or phone at 701.845.0483 ext. 1.

Hope you all are having a great summer and look forward to seeing you and your students very soon.