VCPS: Mr. Johnson Announces MAKE-UP DAYS

Good Morning Hi-Liners,

It is very hard to believe that after this holiday weekend we will only have 25 (scheduled) school days left in the school year. Wow! As we approach the end of the year we know that schedules are very busy and so we want to make sure that we are sharing information with you that will help for a successful end of the year and transition into the 2019-2020 school year. Please review the information below related to our make-up days and our 2nd waiver application;

Which days WILL VCPS have school to make-up due to weather?

- Monday, April 22nd

- Thursday, May 23rd

- Friday, May 24th

What about the school time/day that we missed last week due to weather?

VCPS has submitted a 2nd waiver application to the Governor's Office for April 11th (2 hours) and April 12th (full day). Once I hear back about this application, I will once again communicate with you as soon as possible. If we are not approved for this waiver, VCPS will need to extend the hours of the school day during the weeks of May 6-10 and May 13-17. Again, I will communicate with you as soon as possible and I'm optimistic that our 2nd waiver will again be approved by the Governor.

Which school days have we missed this school year due to the weather?

- October 10th (Fully Day)

- October 11th (Late Start- 2 hrs)

- January 28th (Late Start- 2hrs)

- January 29th (Full Day)

- January 30th (Full Day)

- February 7th (Full Day)

- February 8th (Late Start- 2hrs)

- March 14th (Full Day)

- April 11th (Early Dismissal- 2hrs)

- April 12th (Full Day)

Today, I've very thankful to NOT be looking at weather maps, road reports, and deciding if we should dismiss school early or cancel school for tomorrow. I hope that you all have a great holiday weekend and you are able to enjoy friends, family, and what appears to be very nice weather. If you have any questions regarding this information please don't hesitate to contact me and I will do my best to answer your questions.

Happy Easter and a Hi-Liner "Shout-Out" to our ND Class A State Champion Speech Team!

Mr. J

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483