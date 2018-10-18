VCPS Jr. High Art Show, Oct. 15th
By Donovan Williams
Valley City's Junior High seventh and eighth graders put on their annual October art show on Monday night.
The school hallways of the Valley City Jr. High walls came to life with beautifully decorated symmetrical paintings, 3-D sculptures, color themed face masks and several other artistic crafts and creations.
Coordinator Stephanie Krueger explained that each art class gets to choose one ceramic project.
In class they also experience a variety of different drawings, paintings and print making throughout their seventh and eighth grade years. "They then get to perfect their crafts in ninth grade and above," she said.
Krueger invites all to attend the upcoming exhibit in January featuring both the senior and junior high artists artwork on display.
