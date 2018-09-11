VCPS Invites Community to Dacotah Bank Track
Valley City Public Schools is inviting the community to attend a celebration for the new Dacotah Bank Track at Hanna Field on Tuesday, September 11th beginning with a Color Run/Walk at 5:30pm followed by the official Ribbon-Cutting at 7:15pm.
The Dacotah Bank Track will be open for public access beginning on Wednesday, September 12th and will remain open for use during daylight hours. VCPS is excited to share this new facility with our community and we will provide access to the track through the west-facing gates in the Hanna Field parking lot. The Dacotah Bank Track will be available for walking and running only. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Superintendent Josh Johnson or Activities Director Mike Schultz at 701.845.0483.
Category: