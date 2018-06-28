VCPS Holds Planning Meeting

Valley City Public Schools held a long-term planning meeting on Monday, June 25.

School board members and superintendent Josh Johnson presented the plan beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Administration Building.

North Dakota public school districts are required by the North Dakota Century Code to hold a public three- to five-year planning meeting on even numbered years.

Johnson stated that the district adopted a five-year strategic plan earlier this year that “is overall our big vision in terms of what are goals are specific to the school district.”

The purpose the planning process addressed Monday is to look at demographics as they relate to academic and extracurricular programs, instructional and administrative staffing, facility needs and utilization and district tax levies.

More on this story can be found in the June 28 edition of the Times-Record.