VCPS April Students of the Month Selected

Special to Times-Record

The April Students of the Month for Valley City Jr. High School are KaiAna Puckett, Lucas Compson-Lorenz, Madison Maley, and Khalub Smith. The criteria for selection are the following: being a hardworking student, showing respect for staff and peers, being honest and trustworthy, and being involved in school activities.

KaiAna Puckett, 7th grade, is the daughter of Tony and Amber Puckett. Her favorite subjects in school are Social Studies, Band, and Art. She is involved in Theater. KaiAna’s hobbies are singing, playing the piano, playing on her phone, and texting her friends.

Lucas Compson-Lorenz, 7th grade, is the son of Gary Lorenz and Rebecca Compson. His favorite subjects in school are Art, Physical Education, and lunch. Lucas’ hobbies are fishing, playing video games, watching dirt track and drag racing, and bowling.

Madison Maley, 8th grade, is the daughter of Sara Maley. Her favorite subjects in school are English, Art, and FACS. She is involved in Volleyball. Madison’s hobbies are drawing, hanging out with friends, and spending time with family and pets.

Khalub Smith, 8th grade, is the son of Amy Smith and Chris Wenzel. His favorite subjects in school are Math and Physical Education. He is involved in Track and Football. Khalub’s hobbies are playing Fortnite, running, and eating.

7th grade honorable mention Students of the Month for April are the following: Brenna Mulder, Abby Redfearn, Kaci Current, Ayden Grace McPartland, Jayden Pederson, Breck Sufficool, Shelby Mulder, Jada Zaun, Tesa Olson, Darci Jewett, and Izzy Pickar for the girls. Carver Paurus, Carter Borg, Cole Brockopp, Auston Jewett, Talon Larson, Sam Meyer, and Noah Moritz for the boys.

8th grade honorable mention Students of the Month for April are the following: Stephanie Hoffarth, Amelia Meester, Chelsea Urbano, Abbey Thornton, and Olivia Ingstad for the girls. Miles Johnson, Tucker Johnson, Ethan Bear, Chase Kunze, Gavin Gerhardt, and Reis Kriewald for the boys.