VCPS Access for All Program

In February 2016, the Education Foundation for the Valley City Public Schools Access for All Program was established. This program has provided funds for students attending VCPS who are in need of behavioral health counseling services. These students have received counseling for reasons of emotional distress, coping skills, abuse, home conditions and addiction.

The Education Foundation has partnered with The Village Family Service Center to provide school-based behavioral health counseling in each of our schools. Katie Youngbauer, a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor, will be available to all students in each school weekly. The partnership with The Village has strengthened the program and has better served the needs of all students. It has also allowed VCPS to meet the growing behavioral health needs of the students, improved accessibility for students, and better utilized the financial resources of the Access for All program and the Education Foundation. Read more in your Friday, August 23rd Times-Record.