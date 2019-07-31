VCPS 2019-20 Registration August 12 & 13

Can you believe we’re already seeing back-to-school commercials and school supply lists? Time flies when you’re having fun, I guess—especially when it’s warm and sunny. In preparation for the first day of school, less than a month away, Valley City Public Schools will be hosting student registration on Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13 at the Hi-Liner Activity Center (HAC).

Community groups and organizations have been invited to set up tables during registration to interact with and provide information to students and parents about what their benefits for students are. A few of the groups who had tables last year included the 4H Club, Just For Kix Dance, ValleyTwisters and the VC Booster Club.

On August 12 and 13, registration for all grades will run from 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. in the HAC.

Registration for those who are new to the district will be from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Jr/Sr High Offices.

VCPS asks those interested in setting up a table at registration to contact Jess Storhoff at 701-845-0483 or jess.storhoff@k12.nd.us before noon on August 8th.

Watch for upcoming information in your Times-Record.