Valley City Parks and Recreations hosted athletes ages 4 - 15 at the Hi - Line Park through August 17th. Having started on July 30th, ages 4-5 play 8:30 - 9am, 6-8 from 9 - 10am, and 9-15 from 10 - 11am. Pick up your Friday, August 2nd Times-Record for more photos and info.