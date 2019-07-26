VCPR Men’s Softball Tournament; 103.1 The Raven Vs. Enterprise Sales/ Grotberg Electric/ Tavern 94

Dads, Uncles, Brothers, that guy that you’ve seen working at the gas station and don’t really know his name but he’s always super friendly when you run in to grab some beef jerky and a pop... Come cheer them off as they battle for Valley City Parks and Recreation’s Men’s Softball League Tournament. Teams have been playing since May 13th and will finally have the opportunity to see who emerges victorious. Read more in your Friday, July 26th Times-Record.