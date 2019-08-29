VCPD, Sheriff's Office Seeking Assistance in Missing Persons Case

Thursday, August 29, 2019
VALLEY CITY, N.D.

"The Valley City Police Department and Barnes County Sheriff's Office is seeking your assistance with locating a missing person.
Mark Loren Davies, 40 years of age, was last seen in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 24th, in Kathryn, ND. Mark is a white male, 6'00, 180 pounds, light brown hair with full beard. Last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen driving a 1999 GMC Yukon, ND/ 327CCM, black in color.
Please check your property and outbuildings. If you have seen Mark or have any information about his disappearance, contact the Valley City Police Department at 701-845-3110 or Barnes County Sheriff's Office at 701-845-8530."

