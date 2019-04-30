VCHS Women's 4 x 100 Qualifies for State

Valley City's Track and Field team put their foot on the gas this indoor season and has not let up yet. It seems every week there is more good news surrounding the Hi – Liner program, which has just qualified for States in the Women's 4 x 100m. The team of Olivia Olson, Karina Olson, Jocey Kriewald, and VeVe Lee took 4th at the Shanley Invitational with a time of 52.76, just getting out-leaned by Central Cass. O. Olson and K. Olson did not restrict themselves to a team accolade, both setting personal records in the open 100m as well at 13.08 and 13.09, respectively. A scoring place was captured by Central Cass senior, Kylie Grommesh at 13.07.

On the men's side, Jared Eggermont continues to have a transformative season, breaking his personal record in the 110m HH yet again at 15.84. He placed 4th in this event and snagged a 7th place finish in the 300m Hurdles, also setting a new PR.

The women's team was able to score 21 points. Sydnee Ingstad opened her outdoor season, claiming 7th in the 800m. In the 1600m, Avery Murray was able to take 5th, edging out Fargo North's Elle Sondag by 0.02 seconds. The 4 x 800m relay of Sydnee Ingstad, Lexi Triebold, Reagen Berg, and Avery Murray took 5th. Olivia Olson, first leg of the qualifying 4 x 100 team, tied for 4th with five other competitors. Jocey Kriewald, third leg of state qualifying 4 x 100 team, took 6th in the Triple Jump with a personal record of 33'09.25”.

Other notable mentions are personal records by the following athletes; Buddy Scherr (100m), Cade Powers (200m), Kael Grebel (200m/ 800g Javelin), Molly Dockter (200m/ 100mHH), Evan Mielke (400m), Luke Plagens (800m), Presley Curtis (800m/ 1600m), Owen Plagens (1600m), Reagan Berg (1600m), Luke Plagens (1600m), Carson McGough (12lb Shot Put), Nathan Eldridge (12lb Shot Put/ 1.6kg Discus), Benton Murray (1.6kg Discus), Drew Zaun (Long Jump/ Triple Jump), and Peyton Zaun (Triple Jump).

Hi – Liners will have over a week to prepare for their next bout at the Packer Relays, Friday May 3rd. The first event starts at 1:00pm and will host Bismarck, Central Cass, Devil's Lake, Fargo Davies, Fargo North, Fargo South, GF Central, GF Red River, Kindred, Mandan, Shanley, Valley City, Wahpeton, and West Fargo Sheyenne. It will be held at the West Fargo High School.