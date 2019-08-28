VCHS Tennis Opens With Win

Singles:

1. Blake Triebold beat Mason Urlacher 6-3, 6-1

2. Collin White lost to Ethan Raan 6-2, 6-0

3. Austin Rogelstad lost to Kamden Coles 6-2, 6-2

4. Bennett Rogelstad lost to Drew Sperle 6-4, 6-2

5. Derek Bear beat Kasen Baer 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(6)

6. Kai Kringlie lost to Connor Cook 7-6(5), 6-3

Doubles:

1. Triebold/A.Rogelstad beat Urlacher/Coles 7-5, 6-7(6), 6-4

2. White/B.Rogelstad beat Raan/Sperle 3-6, 6-3, 6-1

3. Bear/Seth Zeltinger beat Baer/Cook 3-6, 6-2, 6-0

