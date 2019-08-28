VCHS Tennis Opens With Win

By: 
TR Staff
Staff Writer
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
VALLEY CITY, N.D.

Singles:
1.  Blake Triebold beat Mason Urlacher 6-3, 6-1
2.  Collin White lost to Ethan Raan 6-2, 6-0
3.  Austin Rogelstad lost to Kamden Coles 6-2, 6-2
4.  Bennett Rogelstad lost to Drew Sperle 6-4, 6-2
5.  Derek Bear beat Kasen Baer 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(6)
6.  Kai Kringlie lost to Connor Cook 7-6(5), 6-3

Doubles:
1.  Triebold/A.Rogelstad beat Urlacher/Coles 7-5, 6-7(6), 6-4
2.  White/B.Rogelstad beat Raan/Sperle 3-6, 6-3, 6-1
3.  Bear/Seth Zeltinger beat Baer/Cook 3-6, 6-2, 6-0

