VCHS Tennis Challenges Fargo Davies and Grand Forks Central

We are coming quickly to a close of our regular season. Our only match left is Red River on Thursday and then it is on to the post-season. Looking ahead, we will all be Fargo North fans on Thursday. If North beats Sheyenne, we will be the seven seed and will host Wahpeton in the play-in match on Monday. If Sheyenne, beats North we could possibly be the seven or eight seed depending on tiebreakers.

We played solid doubles again in both matches. Kai continues to become more comfortable at the net and putting balls away. He is also figuring out when to go for big shots and when to play consistent. Collin and Austin played very well in the first set against a hard hitter in Simle-Askew forcing a tiebreaker. Seth and Blake saved four match points against Davies in the third set tie-breaker before falling 7-9. They also played Wu and Panzer extremely tight, getting two to the net and attacking.

Read more in your Friday, September 27th Times-Record