VCHS Speech Wins State Championship

By Nicholas Lee

VCHS Head Speech Coach

This past Saturday, April 13th, the Valley City High School Hi-Liner Speech Team traveled to the State Class A Speech Tournament held at Jamestown High School. The Hi-Liners had an extremely successful day as they ended the NDHSAA season. Valley City finished with State Champions in 4 events, Katy Meester in Extemporaenous Programmed Reading, Monisha Terry in Humorous Interpretation, Lillian Kiefert in Dramatic Interpretation, and Maggie Oberlander and Eliza Johnson in Serious Dramatic Duo. VCHS claimed their 3rd consecutive State Championship with 122 sweepstakes points, in front of 2nd place Bismarck St. Mary’s with 73 points. Dickinson placed 3rd with 64 points, and Devils Lake placed 4th with 58 points. Altogether, this is the Hi-Liners 7th state team title (2019, 2018, 2017, 2006, 1999, 1994, 1993). 25 of the 40 entries that Valley City advanced to state received an award (either superior medalist or finalist). Individual results are as follows:

Dramatic Interpretation: Gabbie Shipp (Superior Medalist), Madi Klabo (2nd), Lillian Kiefert (1st)

Extemporaneous Programmed Reading: Monisha Terry (Superior Medalist), Katy Meester (1st)

Humorous Interpretation: Benjamin Kruta (8th), Monisha Terry (1st)

Humorous Dramatic Duo: Brooke Ask/ Cassie Mundal (Superior Medalist), Sophie Boe/ Dylan Quick (2nd)

Speech to Inform- Katy Meester (4th)

Speech to Persuade- Brinklyn Johnson (5th), Elizabeth Gazeley (4th), Maggie Oberlander (2nd)

Poetry Interpretation: Lily Douglass (8th), Olivia Slyter (3rd) Lillian Kiefert (2nd)

Serious Prose: Olivia Slyter (Superior Medalist), MJ Lorenz (9th), Gabbie Shipp (2nd)

Radio Broadcasting: Eliza Johnson (3rd)

Serious Dramatic Duo: Rylee Cihak/Brooke Ask (3rd), Maggie Oberlander/Eliza Johnson (1st)

Entertain: Amelia Meester (Superior Medalist), Elizabeth Gazeley (6th)

Storytelling: Sophie Boe (4th)

Twelve members of the Valley City High School Speech Team were selected on to be a part of the CSTAND All-State Speech Team. All-State Members must place in the top 20% of at least 4 speech and/or debate events. VCHS All-State Members are as follows: Monisha Terry (Grade 12), Maggie Oberlander (Grade 12) , Eliza Johnson (Grade 12), Elizabeth Gazeley (Grade 11), Lillian Kiefert (Grade 10), Luke Plagens (Grade 10), Aurora Ziniel (Grade 10), Olivia Slyter (Grade 10), Gabriella Shipp (Grade 10), Madi Klabo (Grade 9), Lily Douglass (Grade 9), Tucker Johnson (Grade 8), and Amelia Meester (Grade 8).

Selected members of the team competed at the National Speech and Debate Association North Dakota Roughriders National Qualifying Tournament in Mandan, ND on April 15th & 16th.