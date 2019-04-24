VCHS Softball Drops Double to West Fargo

After a commanding victory over Devil's Lake, the Valley City Hi – Liners softball team found it difficult to finish against the WF Packers. On Tuesday 4/23, Game one ended in a 7 – 4 loss in 8 innings while the second game was unfinished, resulting in a 5th inning loss 8 – 2. In front of a home crowd, VCHS falls to 3 – 5 overall with 2 – 4 EDC points. They resume play Thursday in Grand Forks against Red River at 4:30pm.

Game one brought the teams to an 8th inning, where three runs at the top remained unanswered by Valley. Hailey Schaefer had another great day on the mound, pitching 8 innings with 29 first pitch strikes and 10 strikeouts. Schaefer and West Fargo's pitcher, Torrance Nichols – Kraft had a showing of greatness, accumulating a combined 19 strikeouts.

The second game was ended early due to darkness. With an 8:30pm sunset, the game starting at 7:00pm only ran 5 innings.

Thursday, the Hi – Liners will be in Grand Forks, ND. They will travel to Morris Area, MN this weekend for the Tiger Invitational.