VCHS Senior Achieves Premiere Distinction

Special to Times-Record

Valley City High School Speech Team Senior, Eliza Johnson, has reached the highest measure of competitive distinction through the National Speech and Debate Association, Premier Distinction. This accomplishment places her in the top tier of students involved in the National Speech and Debate Association. Eliza is the 14th student at Valley City High School to reach that honor since Valley City High School became a chapter of the National Speech and Debate Association in 2001.

The National Speech & Debate Association’s Honor Society recognizes middle school and high school students for participation in speech and debate activities. Students earn distinction through speech and debate competition, as well as community service, public speaking, and leadership activities. Members are eligible to join the Honor Society once they have earned the required number of points. Members of the Honor Society are held to the code of honor, the highest standards of integrity, humility, respect, leadership, and service.

Eliza is a six-year speech competitor. Throughout her speech career, her competitive accolades are numerous. She is a 7-time state finalist, including a championship in Serious Dramatic Duo at this year's state tournament held April 13th. Besides her involvement in speech activities, Eliza is also involved in softball, peer facilitating, band, archery, Theater crew, Football Manager, and the National Honor Society.