VCHS Parents Night, Feb. 15

On Friday, February 15, seniors and their parents were recognized at VCHS's Parents Night. At the HAC, Senior VCHS Basketball players Sam Beierle and John Beutler were honored alongside their parents. Senior VCHS Cheerleader Sadie Jenness and her mother were honored that night as well. The night's event serves to offer well-deserved recognition, both for the players who balance athletics and academics and for their parents, who support them in what they do and help them succeed—in and out of the classroom.