VCHS Homecoming Week 2018
Special to Times-Record
Valley City High School Homecoming Week is September 17th-22nd.
It is going to be an exciting week of festivities to celebrate our Hi-Liner pride!
We will be showing our Hi-Liner Spirit with our annual theme days: Monday 9/17, was, Country Club vs Country, Tuesday 9/18 – Touristy Tuesday, Wednesday 9/19 – Wacky Sock day, Thursday 9/20 – Throwback Thursday, & Friday 9/21 BLUE & WHITE DAY!
LETS ALL SHOW OUR HI-LINER SPIRIT!
Pep Rally and Coronation will be held at 1:45 pm on Friday Sept. 21st in the Hi-Liner Activity Center featuring the high school pep band, cheerleaders, dance team, skits and crowning of the 2018 Homecoming King and Queen. The community is welcome to attend.
Tailgate Party at Hanna Field will be sponsored by the Valley City Education Association, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Announcing of the 2018 Homecoming Royalty will follow the homecoming football game vs. Devils Lake Firebirds.
Come out to Hanna Field to support our Hi-Liners!
The spirit week with finish out with a homecoming dance held on Saturday, September 22nd from 9:00-11:45 pm in the Hi-Liner Activity Center Lobby.
Category: