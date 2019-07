Valley City High School Cheer attended Cheer Camp in Bismarck, ND bringing back the win for most improved team, 4 All American team nominations, a bid to nationals, and a spirit stick.

Pictured Front Row (l-r): Talia Germann, Emilee Olson-Gronneberg, Coach Sarah Miller, Cierra Pabst, Emma Fiedler. Back Row (l-r): Skye Auka, Jazmine Schmidt, Bryn Didier, Marly Schwehr, McKenze Current, Kendra Braton.