VCHS Celebrates Homecoming Week

Valley City High School Homecoming Week is September 30th – Oct. 5th . It is going to be an exciting week of festivities to celebrate our Hi-Liner pride! We will be showing our Hi-Liner Spirit with our annual theme days: Monday 9/30-Athlete vs Mathlete Day, Tuesday 10/1 Color Day 12th-Black, 11th-Grey, 10th-Red, 9th-Green, 8th-Orange, 7th-Yellow , Wednesday 10/2 Pattern day, Thursday 10/3 Decade Day 12th-1920, 11th-1960, 10th-1970, 9th-1980, JRHI-1990 (Elementary –superhero Day), & Friday 9/21 BLUE & WHITE DAY! LETS ALL SHOW OUR SPIRIT….

Monday September 30th

Our annual Powderpuff Football Junior Class fundraiser on Monday Sept. 30th 7:00pm at Hanna field. Come out and cheer on your favorite Junior or Senior girl, cost is $5.00 per person

MUSIC BOOSTER GRILL OUT at 6:00pm before the game. Come have supper and watch the game.

*Our Pep Rally & Coronation will be held at 2pm on Friday Oct. 4th in the Hi-Liner Activity Center featuring the high school pep band, cheerleaders, dance team, skits, games, crowning of our Staff Homecoming King & Queen and crowning of our 2019 Student Homecoming King and Queen. The community is welcome to attend.

2019 Homecoming Parade is Friday October 4th at 4pm.

The Tailgate Party at Hanna Field (sponsored by the Valley City Education Association) starts at 5:30pm, and announcing of our 2019 Homecoming Royalty followed by the 7:00 pm Homecoming Football Game versus Wahpeton Huskies. Come out to Hanna Field to support our Hi-Liners!

Ending the week will be the Homecoming Dance which is being held on Saturday September 22nd from 9:00-11:45 pm on Saturday in the Hi-Liner Activity Center Lobby.