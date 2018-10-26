VCHS and BCN Enter Co-Op Agreement for Football
By:
Sheila Anderson
Friday, October 26, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Beginning with the 2019 season, Valley City High School and Barnes County North will enter a co-op agreement for football. The students will remain Hi-Liners and will practice and play at Hanna Field. According to VCHS Activities Director Mike Schultz, this will help bring enough numbers to field teams in junior high, junior varsity and varsity, allowing student athletes the chance to play with students of like skill and size.
