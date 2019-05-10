VCHS 2019 Jazzin Concert

By Ellie Boese

On Monday, May 13, the Hi-Liner Activity Center will be filled with the music of yesteryears in their 2019 Jazzin Concert, “Gone But Not Forgotten.” The Jazz Band, Senior Band, Varsity Band, 8th Grade Band and 7th Grade Band will perform pieces by Johnny Cash, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston and Ann Winehouse as a tribute to great musicians who the world has lost. This blast from the past is one of the last concerts of the year for VCHS, so come out and enjoy some nostalgia while seeing our own young musicians make their own impact on the music world. Tickets are $6 and all are welcome!