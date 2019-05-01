VCHS “Cap Day” Raises $1,889 for Meyer Family

By Ellie Boese

Valley City’s Cory Meyer is continuing his recovery in the Minneapolis Burn Unit following an accident on April 6 that left him with severe burns over 25% of his body. He and his family have been in Minneapolis ever since as he undergoes skin grafts and rehabilitation. Adding to this tragedy is the reality of the family facing financial burdens. As his family stays by Cory’s side, their expenses for extended lodging, especially with a loss of a second income, and long-term medical costs continue to add up.

In an effort to help support the Meyer family, Aaron Bishop, one of Meyer’s close childhood friends, set up a GoFundMe campaign, Tony Drake has helped to distribute jars for donation in local businesses, and there is a Cory Meyer Benefit fund at Dacotah Bank. Anything from gift cards to gas cards is welcomed as donations and every little bit helps.

Valley City students have taken the bull by the horns to do their part in assisting the Meyer family, raising $1,889 during Cap Day on April 25. Students who donated $2 or more to the fund got to wear hats during the school day.

The donation adds to the over-$30,000 total raised to benefit the family. You can help too, either by dropping donations into jars at local businesses, donating online to Meyer’s GoFundMe page, giving funds to the Dacotah Bank account or by getting in contact with Tony Drake (407) 952 – 8415. or Mike Bishop (701) 840-8583 directly.

Hennepin County Fire Department is also helping the family out by offering free housing over the period of their stay in Minneapolis.

The community continues to have Cory and his family in our thoughts as we hope for a successful recovery.