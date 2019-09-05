VCBC Library: “The Teens Asked, We Will Deliver”

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library has a special way of knowing what teens would like from their library, thanks to T.A.B. (Teen Advisory Board). T.A.B. meets to discuss what they want, helping shape the direction of the activities, things available at the library, Summer Learning Program focuses, and special events.

This, as well as September’s designation as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, have been the engine behind the library’s next series of events for teens. Hearing the T.A.B. asking about mental health, seeking information and advice, Teen Services Librarian Donna Lemer has arranged events as part of a “Practical Discussions on Depression and Anxiety” series throughout the month. Read more in your Thursday, September 5th Times-Record.