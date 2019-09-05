VC Volunteers Walk to Fight Suicide

Valley City, ND – Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and the 8th leading cause of death in North Dakota, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from Valley City are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual Valley City Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the AFSP ND Chapter will be held at 2:30, on Sunday, September 22 at Lokken Stadium at VCSU Campus. We encourage our community members to walk with us. Walkers can pre-register at afsp.org/ValleyCity. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025. Read more in your Thursday, September 5th Times-Record.