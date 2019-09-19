VC Travels to Island Park to Battle Shanley

Coach Matt Nielson’s Thoughts:

Many players had their best tennis day of the year on both sides of the net. Coach Tony of Shanley said that the Hi-Liners brought the best out in his kids and they played by far the best match of the season. Even though we lost 6-3, this was our best match of the season as well.

Austin poached and played defense well in doubles. At one point, he returned two overheads in a row from one of the hardest hitting players in the state to keep him and Blake in the point. In singles, he played in the moment and attacked and believed the entire match. With his mentality of one point at a time and giving 100% effort, he soundly defeated a singles state-qualifier from last year and the third place finisher at third flight singles from the WF Invite. Austin had his best day in a Hi-Liner tennis uniform today. Great work.

Derek Bear was down 2-5 in the first set when he started attacking the ball. He was able to level the set at 5 a piece before dropping it 7-5. He played a solid match against a good #5 and was a point or two away from splitting sets. Blake had two tough matches against a player that is capable of winning the state tournament if he is dialed in. Blake moved well and had a problem solver mentality on the court and broke Finnian’s serve twice. Austin was on fire in #3 singles, but it was Seth’s opponent who was on fire at #4 singles. Watching the match, Anderson was hitting unreal forehands with anticipation and footwork.

Kai and Seth epitomized our team’s resolve this year. After losing the first set 6-4, we tried playing two back on returns to take the pressure off of our returner. This resulted in quality returns and then attacking the net with momentum moving forward. We dominated the second set. In the third set, we went down 4-5 but came back to win the next three games in a row to win the match. Our Hi-Liners have the mentality that they will compete giving 100% no matter the score meaning that coming back from 15-40 down or 4-5 down is always a possibility. Great work.

