VC STEAM Team at the Capitol

By Ellie Boese

Four Valley City students traveled with their two advisors to “AfterSchool Day on the Hill” at the North Dakota State Capitol in Bismarck April 3. Students from across North Dakota spent the day presenting their STEAM and AfterSchool projects and sharing in interactive activities with ND Legislators, advocating the importance of the programs and the benefits they offer students.

Clad in matching STEAM Team t-shirts with each of their bitmojis on them (a cool cartoon ‘self’), the group took part in Scavenger Hunts at the ND State Library and Heritage Center, toured the capitol and sat/spoke with ND legislators on the House & Senate floor.

Jessica Sanden and Sheila Kriewald participated alongside STEAM Team members—Cadence Fetsch, Rafael Rivera, Evan Schroeder and Victoria Sanchez—as the students presented their robot, “Bismarck,” and explained the programming they used to make him dance and walk through their mini dog park. Legislators also got to hear the different STEAM team themes and the range of projects they’ve taken on and completed.

“AfterSchool Day on the Hill” brought to the capitol the importance of these two educational programs in schools across the state, and it made for a lot of fun.

“Overall,” Sanden said, “the students had a BLAST telling their experiences about STEAM!”